PIA slashes Islamabad-Beijing airfares by 30%

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has slashed the fares for Islamabad-Beijing flights with immediate effect to help facilitate passengers travelling between the two Asian countries.

The national flag carrier has announced around 30% reduction in the fare for the Islamabad-Beijing route which is expected to help passengers planning to travel to China for study, business, work, or to meet their families.

PIA is currently operating a weekly Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad passenger flight on Sundays and the announcement comes as Pakistan and China celebrate 2023 as "The Year of Tourism" to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier this year, PIA increased the discount rate on its fares to 27% for students wishing to travel to China. The national flag carrier also slashed fares of economy and executive economy classes on domestic flights by 20% on Eid ul Fitr.

Despite offering discounts, the flag carrier is trying to stay feasible economically. Last month, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar informed the National Assembly that PIA earned around Rs60 million profit in the first quarter (January-March) of the year 2023.

Compulsory Services Law implemented

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently re-implemented Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952 which will enable the carrier to take punitive actions against employees who don't follow lawful orders.

A notification issued by the PIA chief executive officer (CEO) on April 27 read that the the firm was passing through unprecedented times due to the prevalent economic condition of the country, a situation that has resulted in severe cash flow constraints.

“Having been enforced, a number of obligations are imposed on the employees of the PIA with regard to performance of their duties, breach of which is not only to be treated as a misconduct under the company’s rules but also to be taken as an offence under the act,” it said while adding that lately few employees had shown mala fide intention of influencing the operations over delayed payment of salaries.

The act also applies to employees who abandon their job or absent themselves from work or refuse to work or depart from any area specified in an order under sub-section (1) of section 4 without the consent of the authority and reasonable excuse.

“Any person found guilty of an offence under this act shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and shall also be liable to a fine,” it stated.