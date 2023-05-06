Search

Immigration

PIA slashes Islamabad-Beijing airfares by 30%

Web Desk 01:11 AM | 6 May, 2023
PIA slashes Islamabad-Beijing airfares by 30%
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has slashed the fares for Islamabad-Beijing flights with immediate effect to help facilitate passengers travelling between the two Asian countries.

The national flag carrier has announced around 30% reduction in the fare for the Islamabad-Beijing route which is expected to help passengers planning to travel to China for study, business, work, or to meet their families.

PIA is currently operating a weekly Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad passenger flight on Sundays and the announcement comes as Pakistan and China celebrate 2023 as "The Year of Tourism" to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier this year, PIA increased the discount rate on its fares to 27% for students wishing to travel to China. The national flag carrier also slashed fares of economy and executive economy classes on domestic flights by 20% on Eid ul Fitr.

Despite offering discounts, the flag carrier is trying to stay feasible economically. Last month, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar informed the National Assembly that PIA earned around Rs60 million profit in the first quarter (January-March) of the year 2023.

Compulsory Services Law implemented

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently re-implemented Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952 which will enable the carrier to take punitive actions against employees who don't follow lawful orders.

A notification issued by the PIA chief executive officer (CEO) on April 27 read that the the firm was passing through unprecedented times due to the prevalent economic condition of the country, a situation that has resulted in severe cash flow constraints.

“Having been enforced, a number of obligations are imposed on the employees of the PIA with regard to performance of their duties, breach of which is not only to be treated as a misconduct under the company’s rules but also to be taken as an offence under the act,” it said while adding that lately few employees had shown mala fide intention of influencing the operations over delayed payment of salaries.

The act also applies to employees who abandon their job or absent themselves from work or refuse to work or depart from any area specified in an order under sub-section (1) of section 4 without the consent of the authority and reasonable excuse.

“Any person found guilty of an offence under this act shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and shall also be liable to a fine,” it stated.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

ANF seizes heroin in drug bust at Islamabad International Airport

11:55 PM | 1 May, 2023

Contact tracing at Islamabad airport begins as Pakistan detects first case of mpox

11:42 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

20 percent discount on domestic travel; PIA unveils special Eid offer

12:14 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Outlanders overjoyed as PIA announces discounted tickets for Eidul Fitr holidays

03:31 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

PIA's flight operations may face disruption; Here's the reason

08:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Passengers suffer on Islamabad-bound flight as air conditioning system malfunctions

10:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PIA slashes Islamabad-Beijing airfares by 30%

01:11 AM | 6 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 5, 2023

08:35 AM | 5 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 5, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: