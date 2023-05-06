Sajal Aly's latest Instagram photo draws praise from fans

Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress Sajal Aly has proven once again that she is the ultimate internet queen.

The 29-year-old actress, who has contributed to the industry with her impressive performances in drama serials like Meray Qatil Meray Dildar, Ahmed Habib Ki Betiyan, Mere Khuwabon Ka Diya, Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar and O Rangreza, is often seen interacting with her 9.6 million followers despite her hectic schedule.

With her latest Instagram post, the drop-dead gorgeous diva has garnered attention once again. Posing in a chic kameez with rich summer tones of lime green, orange and blue, Aly exuded elegance like never before. The actress paired printed trousers in pink to incorporate the girly factor. For her accessories, the Kis Se Kahoon star had statement earrings and an exquisitely beautiful flower tucked behind her ear.

Social media users left tons of heartfelt comments for the Chupke Se Bahar Ajaye actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein and What's Love Got to Do with It?