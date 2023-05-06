Search

SCRF 2023: Sultan AlQasimi directs allocation of AED 2.5 million to enrich Sharjah libraries

6 May, 2023
 SHARJAH - His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the allocation of a AED 2.5 million fund for the purchase of the latest titles being showcased at the ongoing 14th annual edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF), in a bid to enrich the emirate’s public and government libraries while also supporting participating publishers from around the world. 

The initiative stems from His Highness's vision to invest in books across varied disciplines in both Arabic and foreign languages to open new horizons for the younger generations to enrich their knowledge and imaginations, and at the same time, reinforce the role of libraries in children’s education even in a digital-first environment. 

141 publishers from 16 countries, including 93 Arab 48 international, are exhibiting their latest works in children's literature, covering various genres, including novels, educational books and creative arts, at the 14th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival.

More than 457 guests from 66 countries, including prominent authors, artists, publishers, and illustrators, are leading 1,732 diverse activities for children and adults during the 12-day cultural extravaganza.

