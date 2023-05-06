This airline plans to offer UAE to Pakistan flights for as low as Rs 15,000: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - Thousands of workers fly back from United Arab Emirates to their homeland in Pakistan but soon they will be able to purchase the ticket for the said trip for as low as Rs. 15,000.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is planning to offer the discounted ticket price to Wizz Discount Club members after the airline starts operation in Pakistan; the federal government has already authorized the operation but some formalities are to be fulfilled.

Johan Eidhagen, officer and managing director for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi told Khaleej Times recently that Wizz Discount Club gives access to promotions year-round and exclusive discounts for Club members.

People can get not just Dh179 tickets but even lower prices, he said and added that those in UAE love discounts and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is [the] discount king.

The Managing Director said people can subscribe to the Wizz Air newsletter so they will be the first to receive information on new sales and promotions and added that no specific number of seats are allocated during promotions but different seats can have different pricing.

“The best way to get the deal is not to wait too late but plan as early as possible. Plan your travel up to six months or so ahead of time. But try at least 2-3 months before when fares are, on average, cheapest,” he highlighted.

Last month, Pakistan's federal government approved Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s decision to operate in the country. The aviation firm is a low-cost airline and is a joint venture with state-owned ADQ (formerly, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDH), which owns 51 percent with Wizz Air Holdings owning the remaining 49 percent. The carrier's first flight took off on the 19th of May 2004 from Katowice to London Luton and it boasts a fleet of 153 ultramodern Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Authorities in Pakistan earlier allowed SunExpress to start operations in the country. SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa has applied for starting operations in the country and after the completion of formalities, the airline would be airborne to serve travelers.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has received the request forwarded by the airline which would now be processed by the Aviation Division.

The airline would begin operations between Pakistan and Turkiye and would provide alternatives to all those who prefer Pakistan International Airlines and other flag carriers currently.

Pakistan's aviation industry is fast changing with closure of few airlines and entry of new players. A few months earlier, British airline Virgin Atlantic announced to close operations in Pakistan citing ‘low yield operations’ while Ethiopian Airlines announced to begin operations in the country.