Search

Immigration

Visa processing time to be reduced to 30 days for Pakistanis, says Canadian minister

Web Desk 12:07 AM | 6 May, 2023
Visa processing time to be reduced to 30 days for Pakistanis, says Canadian minister

ISLAMABAD - Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser announcced on Friday that the processing time for a temporary resident visa (TRV) for Pakistanis would be slashed to 30 days soon. 

In response to complaints that the visa processing time was over 800 days, Fraser said on Twitter that currently, a complete TRV application from Pakistan will be processed in 60 days while confirming that the authorities were trying to reduce the duration to 30 days in the near future 

 “The website shows 802 days because we’re processing older applications from when borders were closed due to the pandemic. We’ve reduced the backlog for Pakistani TRVs significantly, from 55K to less than 15K,” he said.

The minister also elaborated that they were investing in a new processing center in Islamabad to boost processing and interview capacity in the Indo-Pac region.

Canada is becoming a favourite destination for aspiring immmigrants especially Pakistanis owing to healthy lifestyle and economic oppurtunities that the country offers.

At present, there are over two hundred thousand Canadians of Pakistani origin living in the country and every year, hundreds of Pakistanis end up in the country. 

Canada has seen record breaking population growth last year, in what appears to be the direct result of pro-immigration policies.

According to the official statistics, the country's population grew by over a million last year, first time since 1957 due to multiple reasons with immigration being the prominent one.

Statistics Canada, the government census agency, said in March that the population has reached 39.5 million after the recent growth which marks the first 12-month period in 'Canada’s history where population grew by over one million people'.

The 2.7-percent population growth was the highest since 1957, when the country saw a 3.3 percent spike in its population, due to multiple factors including post-World War II baby boom and a jump in refugees relocating from Europe.

The government agency said the surge in the number of permanent and temporary immigrants could "also represent additional challenges for some regions of the country related to housing, infrastructure and transportation, and service delivery to the population".

As far as statistics are concerned, Canada welcomed 437,000 immigrants in 2022, while the number of non-permanent residents in the country grew by 607,782.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Saudi Arabia replaces visa sticker with QR code in fresh tech push

03:30 PM | 4 May, 2023

GCC countries likely to offer unified 'Schengen-style' visa to spur tourism

03:38 PM | 3 May, 2023

Germany hopes to create Europe’s most modern immigration regimes as labour time bomb ticks

12:59 AM | 3 May, 2023

When does Umrah visa take effect? Saudi authorities clarify duration of Umrah visa

12:38 AM | 3 May, 2023

Visa on arrival announced for Turkish citizens by regional rival; Details here

11:55 PM | 2 May, 2023

Minister hopeful about subsidizing Hajj 2023, warns of problems during pilgrimage

11:31 PM | 1 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

This airline plans to offer UAE to Pakistan flights for as low as Rs ...

12:25 AM | 6 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 5, 2023

08:35 AM | 5 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 5, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: