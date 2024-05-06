Mِؐؐؐؐilk prices to go up by Rs50 per litre in Karachi from May 10?

KARACHI – People in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi are bearing brunt of massive surge in commodities rates, with people now bracing for another hike in milk prices.
The Commissioner of Karachi approved the increase of Rs 10 per liter in the price of milk, in light of Dairy Farmers Association demand. With another price hike, the new rate stands at Rs 210 per liter.
A report shared by a local news outlet earlier suggests surge of Rs 50 per liter hike in milk prices. President of Dairy Farmers Karachi, Mubasher Qadeer Abbasi hinted at expected increase, linking it to high milk production costs, and increase in cattle prices.
Abbasi urged the Karachi Commissioner to issue a notification aligning milk prices with production costs. He warned that milk sellers will unilaterally raise prices, if authorities fail to announce increase by May 10.
Lately, Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) showed a one percent decrease in weekly inflation for all consumption groups. Prices of 15 items increased, 18 lowered, and 18 remained stable.
Prices of tomatoes, chicken, onions, and wheat flour moved down while items that increased included potatoes, garlic.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
