Emerging Pakistani singer Nimra Mehra thanks fans after receiving Silver Button

Web Desk
07:15 PM | 5 May, 2024
Source: Instagram

Emerging Pakistani singer Nimra Mehra has thanked her fans as she has received the Silver Button from YouTube. 

The silver play button is an award given by YouTube to channels that reach 100,000 subscribers. It's an achievement recognized by the platform to acknowledge the channel's popularity and success. 

Taking to Instagram, Nimra wrote, "Dear Fans, I am truly grateful for your unwavering support and dedication throughout my journey. Your encouragement, comments, likes, and shares have been the driving force behind my success. Receiving the Silver Button milestone is a testament to our strong bond and I am so thankful to have you by my side. Your support means the world to me and I am endlessly grateful for each and every one of you. Here’s to many more milestones together!"

Nimra became a household name overnight after her Punjabi song "Tu Subhu Di Paak Hawa Warga" went viral. The original video of this song has garnered more than 53 million views so far in the last eight months. 

Young and talented Nimra has been active as a musician for the past six years. She is truly a star in the making and is known for hits like 'Tu Subhu Di Pak Hawa Warga'; 'Zehar', 'Yaar Mod Dey' and others. For Nimra music is her passion, “It's all I ever wanted to do,” Nimra said.

