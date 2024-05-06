Search

Top NewsWorld

Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal made by Qatar and Egypt

Web Desk
10:20 PM | 6 May, 2024
Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal made by Qatar and Egypt
Source: File photo

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:20 PM | 6 May, 2024

Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal made by Qatar and Egypt

09:58 PM | 6 May, 2024

Karachi temperature may hit 40 degrees in next 24 hours

09:01 PM | 6 May, 2024

Bill Gates reveals 'right age' for children to use smart phones

08:32 PM | 6 May, 2024

Meeting with US ambassador: Omar Ayub confirms discussion on military ...

06:32 PM | 6 May, 2024

Sharjah Animation Conference 2024 concludes welcoming over 8,000 ...

12:44 PM | 6 May, 2024

Supreme Court suspends PHC ruling denying SIC reserved seats

Most viewed

11:44 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory ...

12:38 PM | 4 May, 2024

NYC 'blanket couple' sparks outrage for having sex in busy park ...

09:46 PM | 4 May, 2024

Faisal Karim Kundi sworn in as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor

10:58 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sadiq Khan wins historic 3rd term as London mayor

11:15 PM | 3 May, 2024

Pakistan loses two spots on RSF's World Press Freedom Index 2024

11:59 PM | 5 May, 2024

Farmers announce nationwide protests in Pakistan amid wheat crisis

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 6 May, 2024

Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal made by Qatar and Egypt

Gold & Silver

04:00 PM | 6 May, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, and other currencies - 6 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: