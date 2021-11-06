Federal cabinet 'approves' summary to remove TLP’s proscribed status

09:42 PM | 6 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Saturday approved a summary to revoke the proscription status of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), local media reported.

The federal cabinet gave approval through a circulation summary sent by the interior ministry after TLP assured the government that it will not hold violent protests in the future.

The cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had recommended the removal of the proscribed status of TLP.

The development comes after a secret agreement between the government and TLP following a protest by the banned outfit.

The PTI government had banned the religio-political party after its protests turned violent earlier in April, designated it a terrorist group, and arrested its chief Saad Rizvi.

In compliance with a secret accord, the government in the country’s most populous province has decided to remove the names of around a hundred activists of the proscribed party from the Fourth Schedule. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Law Minister in the provincial capital. Officials also decided to release TLP activists from different jails.

Earlier, a senior TLP leader said the government had released over 1,000 supporters and would free more than 1,000 as well as drop all criminal charges against them under the ‘peace agreement’.

