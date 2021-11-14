Pakistani celebrities with their mothers

Pakistani stars have created a niche in the entertainment vicinity all around the globe and enjoy a massive fan following.

While the admirers are curious about their professional forefront, the majority love to keep tabs on their favourite star's personal life. Celebrities also keep an active persona on social media and hence they regularly drop glimpses of their personal life.

Here are some stars who have shared glimpses of the beautiful bond they have with their mothers through some stunning pictures.

Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan is Pakistan's most-followed actress on Instagram who enjoys stardom like no other. Basking in the success of her hit dramas, she has been part of many big hits. She is also quite popular as she juggles her personal life with utmost grace.

Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star's mother Asiya Aziz is Pakistan's first female Careem driver.

Sanum Jung

Sanam Jung is a Pakistani actress, model, television host and VJ. The Alvida actor shares a close bond with her mother who often makes appearances on Jung's Youtube channel.

Minal and Aiman Khan

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are the only female identical twins of the Pakistani drama industry with a massive fan following. Their mother Uzma Khan is a housewife.

Maya Ali

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan. She has worked in big projects like Mann Mayal, Diyar-e-Dil, Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love. Her mother Shagufta Nazar is a homemaker.

Minna Tariq

Minna Tariq was born to Pakistani actress and director Rubina Ashraf who has served the entertainment industry for a long time The mother-daughter duo are quite popular among the fans.

Mehwish Hayat

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. Her mother Rukhsar Hayat was a popular television actress during the 1980s,

Amar Khan

Amar Khan rose to the pinnacle of fame with the popular role of Neelofur from the drama Belapur Ki Dayan. She is the daughter of a talented television actress Fariha Jabeen.

Sajal and Saboor Aly

Sajal Ali and Saboor Aly have received immense appreciation for their versatile performance and flawless beauty. Their mother Rahat mother passed away in 2017

Zara Noor Abbas

Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies. She is the daughter of actress Asma Abbas and also happens to be the niece of a famous media personality Bushra Ansari.

Urwa and Mawra Hocane

Celebrity siblings Mawra and Urwa Hocane have managed to earn a name for themselves with their sheer hard work in a short span of time. The sister's duo shares a close-knit bond with their mother Razia and often post pictures on social media.