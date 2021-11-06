T20 World Cup: Aussies field first against bruised Windies
DUBAI – Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss, and opted to field first against West Indies in the 38th match of the ICC T20 World Cup.
The Super 12 fixture of the ongoing mega event is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Toss update from Abu Dhabi 📰— ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2021
Australia will field first. #T20WorldCup | #AUSvWI | https://t.co/OccMX0hcWD pic.twitter.com/AYzMZeQAPX
After back-to-back defeats from England and Proteas, the Pollard-led squad thrashed Bangladesh however they are already out of the semi-finals after losing three of their four games.
Star Windies player Dwayne Bravo will play his last game today as he already announced retirement from international cricket after the final T20 World Cup. The ‘champion’ player during the ICC’s post-match show said “I’ve had a very good career … had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it, I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.”
On the other side, the confident Australia, who bagged three of their four games in the tournament will be eyeing a victory in order to boost their hopes of making the semi-finals.
Aussies were missing a number of first XI players, but it’s worth noting that its bowling attack was not vastly different. Besides Australia and West Indies, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
Squads
WEST INDIES: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein
AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
