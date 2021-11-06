T20 World Cup – South Africa set 190-run target for England in key clash
SHARJAH – SHARJAH – With a power-packed batting by Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa have set a mammoth target of 190 runs for England in the final Group 1 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah today (Saturday).
After the opening pair – Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks – could not give a strong opening stand, Dussan (94) and Alden Markram (52) posted a tough target for England.
Earlier, England won the toss and decided to field first against South Africa.
South Africa need to restrict England to 131 in order to qualify for the semi-finals.
The margin of Australia's win over West Indies earlier in the day confirmed Eoin Morgan's side as one of the qualifiers for the semi-finals. But it is unclear who will join them in the final four from Group 1, with South Africa still in contention.
A win, and a big one, for the Proteas could see them leapfrog Australia on NRR.
But losing the toss in Sharjah is a blow to South Africa's chances.
"We're going to have start well with the bat," captain Temba Bavuma said."It can be tough starting off here but we'll have to assess and see what total we can put up."
In-form England announced just one change at the toss, with Mark Wood coming in for the injured Tymal Mills.
The teams
England XI: Roy, Buttler, Malan, Bairstow, Morgan, Livingstone, Ali, Woakes, Jordan, Rashid, Wood.
South Africa XI: De Kock, Hendricks, Van der Dussen, Bavuma, Markram, Miller, Pretorius, Rabada, Maharaj, Nortje, Shamsi.
