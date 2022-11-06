MELBOURNE – Underdog Zimbabwe's openers tumbled as they lost 3 wickets in powerplay.

Earlier, top batter Suryakumar Yadav slammed half-century to spur Men in Blue to 186/5 in their last group match.

Previously, Indian captain, Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion early, however, KL Rahul continued momentum.

Unstoppable SKY 👊



79 runs in last 5 overs propels India to a solid total 👏#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvIND |📝: https://t.co/ZQJYkJafmI pic.twitter.com/fxcaRb1T9S — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 6, 2022

India won the toss and decided to bat against Zimbabwe in the most crucial game of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

Rohit-led squad holds the edge over Zimbabwe, having won 5 out of the 7 games played between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the Indian side advanced to the semifinals of the mega event as the Netherlands stunned South Africa on the final day of the Super 12 stage.

Amid the cricket carnival, rain washed off several games this year, leading to a chaotic situation from the semi-finals qualification perspective If today’s match washes off, the two teams will share a point.

Indian team is currently at the top spot with 6 points while Pakistan is lingering with 4 points as they are playing against Bangladesh.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match start?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will start at 1:PM PST

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match can be watched on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live score, and score updates here at dailypakistan.com.pk

Squads (Full)

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh