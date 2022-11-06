Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Live Score & Live Updates, Match Timings, Where to Watch Pak vs Ban on TV, Live Streaming

ADELAIDE - Pakistan cricket led by Babar Azam is all set to take on Bangladesh after a big win against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval cricket ground on Sunday.

The Pakistan team so far played four matches two won and two lost while Bangladesh two won and two lost. The Green Shirts will be hoping to forget the previous defeats and make a comeback with a win over the Bangal tigers' to make their chances more positive to get a berth in the semifinals.

Team Pakistan, currently third in the wide-open Group 2 table, can advance if India loses to Zimbabwe in the last league match today. They are also in if South Africa loses their clash against the Netherlands or the match is a washout.

In the past, Pakistan never won two games in Super 12s in the history of Bangladesh cricket, if they beat them this time it will be another honour for Captain Babar Azam's boys.

What time will Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match start?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will start at 9:AM PST

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match can be watched on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live score, and score updates here at dailypakistan.com.pk

What are the full squads?

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Sakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan