PAKvBAN: Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127 in must-win T20 World Cup encounter – Check live score & updates

ADELAIDE – Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi both spit fire as Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127 in must-win game of the Twenty20 World Cup

Bangla Tigers gained momentum despite Liton Das falling early to ace Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi. Elegant left-hander hitter Najmul Hossain Shanto displayed A-game in the first half of the game.

Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan earlier decided to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan here on Sunday.

After South Africa's defeat against The Netherlands, today's game has become very crucial between both teams. Whoever wins this game goes through to the semi-finals.

The Pakistan team so far played four matches two won and two lost while Bangladesh two won and two lost. The Green Shirts will be hoping to forget the previous defeats and make a comeback with a win over the Bangal tigers' to make their chances more positive to get a berth in the semifinals.

Team Pakistan, currently third in the wide-open Group 2 table, can advance if India loses to Zimbabwe in the last league match today. They are also in if South Africa loses their clash against the Netherlands or the match is a washout.

In the past, Pakistan never won two games in Super 12s in the history of Bangladesh cricket, if they beat them this time it will be another honour for Captain Babar Azam's boys.

What time will Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match start?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will start at 9:AM PST

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match can be watched on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live score, and score updates here at dailypakistan.com.pk

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.