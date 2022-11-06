PML-N leader Aleem Khan booked for selling govt land through forged documents

LAHORE – The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has got a case registered against PML-N leader Aleem Khan for using forged documents to sell government land.

The FIR, in which seven other people are also nominated, was registered after the ACE submitted a report recommending action against the accused on Thursday. Authorities said that arrests are expected soon.

According to the ACE report, precious state land was sold to the public using "fake, forged and bogus" allotment letters. The letters were prepared by office holders of Park View City/Vision Developers in connivance with government officials.

The FIR was registered against Aleem Khan as owner of Park View CIty/Vision Developers and his wife Kiran Aleem Khan and daughter as office holders of the organisation. Shoaib Siddique and Atif Iftikhar were also nominated in the case.

Javed Shahbaz, a sub-engineer in the Irrigation Department; Shafqat Niaz, a director in LDA and Haji Asghar, patwari of Mouza Shahpur Kanjran, were also nominated in the case for conniving with Aleem Khan to prepare the forged documents.

The ACE report said that all relevant documents, including the forged letters, had been taken into custody.

The report said that canal/escape channel land in Mouza Bula Garhi and Mouza Kattar Band areas of Lahore was shown to be part of Park View City through forged documents, even though the land belonged to the government. The total area occupied illegally is over 100 kanal.

Aleem Khan, a former close aide of Imran Khan who later defected to the PML-N before the PTI lost the government in Punjab, was arrested in 2019 by NAB in an assets beyond means case.