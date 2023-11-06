World Cup 2023: Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in smog-choked New Delhi today

World Cup tail-enders Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Indian capital New Delhi today as they don’t have any option other than playing in the most polluted city in the world.

Bengal Tigers and Lankan Lions are not having any chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

As per the latest ranking, Sri Lanka linger at 7th position on the points table with 4 points from seven games. Bangladesh ranked at 9th position with 2 points from as many matches.

If we look back, both sides faced off 53 times against each other so far, and Sri Lanka remained up with 42 wins.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is said to be best for batters, with the surface helping boundary scoring.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened which forced players to stay away from practice sessions earlier.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy , Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathew, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameer, Dilshan Madushanka