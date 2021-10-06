Cabinet approves Rs7 per unit relief for consumers using electricity instead of gas in winters

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs7 per unit relief for people who will shift their gas-powered heaters and geysers to electricity during winters.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced this while briefing the media on the decisions taken by the cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was also decided to grant prisoners remission in sentences on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He said the cabinet also approved celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi with utmost reverence this year. He said Ashra-e-Rehmatul-il-Alimeen will be observed from Rabi-ul-Awwal 3, PTV reported.

The cabinet also approved that the next census will be held as per de-jure rules and regulations, adding that technology will be used in the next census to ensure transparency.

Talking about the government’s plan to use Electronic Voting Machines in the next general elections, he said the government will take this matter to the joint session of the parliament, but at the same time efforts will be made to convince the Opposition.

He said the Prime Minister's Office has established a Cell under the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission to investigate the people named in the Pandora Papers, a massive leak about offshore assets of influential people.

The information minister said that a three-member cabinet committee has been constituted to review any irregularity in the power and road contracts.