Cabinet approves Rs7 per unit relief for consumers using electricity instead of gas in winters
Web Desk
12:07 AM | 6 Oct, 2021
Cabinet approves Rs7 per unit relief for consumers using electricity instead of gas in winters
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs7 per unit relief for people who will shift their gas-powered heaters and geysers to electricity during winters.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced this while briefing the media on the decisions taken by the cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was also decided to grant prisoners remission in sentences on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He said the cabinet also approved celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi with utmost reverence this year. He said Ashra-e-Rehmatul-il-Alimeen will be observed from Rabi-ul-Awwal 3, PTV reported.

The cabinet also approved that the next census will be held as per de-jure rules and regulations, adding that technology will be used in the next census to ensure transparency.

Talking about the government’s plan to use Electronic Voting Machines in the next general elections, he said the government will take this matter to the joint session of the parliament, but at the same time efforts will be made to convince the Opposition.

He said the Prime Minister's Office has established a Cell under the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission to investigate the people named in the Pandora Papers, a massive leak about offshore assets of influential people.

The information minister said that a three-member cabinet committee has been constituted to review any irregularity in the power and road contracts.

More From This Category
PM Imran seeks end to illegal flow of money from ...
10:19 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
Pandora Papers: Moonis Elahi says ‘don’t own ...
08:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
Malicious propaganda reflects Indian military’s ...
07:16 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
Maryam Nawaz accuses ISI chief of influencing ...
09:25 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
20 young doctors arrested for pelting stones on ...
05:06 PM | 5 Oct, 2021
RAW trying to malign Pak Army officers, says Gen ...
09:56 PM | 5 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new honeymoon video goes viral
05:26 PM | 5 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr