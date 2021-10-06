Mortal remains of legendary comedian Umer Sharif arrives in Karachi

KARACHI – The body of legendary comedian Umer Sharif has been transported to the Sindh capital from Germany via a Turkish flag carrier.

Reports in local media cited that Sharif, who passed away in the European country last week after his health condition deteriorated while en route to the United States, will be laid to rest at a graveyard on the premises of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine.

Sharif’s body was earlier shifted to Istanbul, from where Turkish Air carrying the body landed at Karachi International airport in the wee hours of Wednesday (today).

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s consul general in Germany Amjad Ali, and Sharif’s widow Zareen Ghazal accompanied the body. The body was later wrapped in the Pakistani flag was handed over to the family of the Mr. Charlie actor and it is reportedly at the mortuary of the social welfare department.

Earlier, Pakistan’s envoy to Germany Dr. Mohammad Faisal shared the development in a Twitter post. “Mortal remains of Mr. Umer Sharif are being flown to Karachi, Pakistan, shortly, via Turkish Airlines. His wife would accompany on the same flight,” the tweet reads.

Mortal remains of Mr. Umer Sharif are being flown to Karachi, Pakistan, shortly, via Turkish Airlines. His wife would accompany on the same flight. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 5, 2021

The celebrated comedian breathed his last in Germany after being hospitalized with pneumonia in Nuremberg where he landed for a brief stopover to be later taken to Washington via an air ambulance for life-saving treatment.