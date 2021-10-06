National T20 Cup: Central Punjab thrash Sindh by 8 wickets in 19th match
Share
Central Punjab thrashed Sindh by eight wickets in the 19th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
After winning the toss, Central Punjab opted to field first and restricted Sindh to 128 runs. Sindh Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 52 runs. Faheem Ashraf and Hassan Ali took two wickets each.
In reply, Central Punjab chased down the target in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Hussain Talat remained the top scorer with 68 not out. Shoaib Malik also played a handy innings of 40 runs. Sindh’s Mir Hamza grabbed one wicket.
Home City Central Punjab win by 8 wickets— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 6, 2021
Scorecard: https://t.co/DOLAcdA78j#CPvSINDH | #KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup https://t.co/5cKEAqsynx pic.twitter.com/kLVZsIOZCE
National T20 Cup, Match 18: Central Punjab thrash ... 10:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
Central Punjab won the 18th match of the National T-20 Cup at Rawalpindi, beating Southern Punjab by seven ...
-
-
-
- WAN-IFRA condemns Pakistan plan for strict control over media05:52 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
-
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021