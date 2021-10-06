National T20 Cup, Match 19: Central Punjab v Sindh — Watch Live
03:25 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 19: Central Punjab v Sindh — Watch Live
LAHORE – Central Punjab won the toss and opted to field first in the nineteenth match of the National T20 Cup.

The match started at 03:00 PM and is being played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Squads

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Hasan Ali (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shehzad, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Qasim Akram, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Waqas Maqsood.

Sindh:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood.

National T20 Cup, Match 18: Central Punjab thrash ... 10:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021

Central Punjab won the 18th match of the National T-20 Cup at Rawalpindi, beating Southern Punjab by seven ...

