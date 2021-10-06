National T20 Cup: Watch live Southern Punjab vs Northern
Web Desk
07:20 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Watch live Southern Punjab vs Northern
Southern Punjab won the toss and elected to field first against Northern in the 20th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier, Central Punjab thrashed the Sindh by eight wickets. After winning the toss, Central Punjab opted to field first and restricted Sindh to 128 runs. Sindh Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 52 runs. Faheem Ashraf and Hassan Ali took two wickets each.

In reply, Central Punjab chased down the target in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Hussain Talat remained the top scorer with 68 not out. Shoaib Malik also played a handy innings of 40 runs. Sindh’s Mir Hamza grabbed one wicket.

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab thrash Sindh by ... 03:25 PM | 6 Oct, 2021

Central Punjab thrashed Sindh by eight wickets in the 19th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium on ...

