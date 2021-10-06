Who will be new DG ISI?
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Share

Top Army command has appointed Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the Corps Commander Peshawar. 

After the transfer of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the nation is eagerly waiting to know who will be the new chief of one of the leading intelligence agencies of the world.

So far, the military's media wing has not announced the name of new spymaster.

ISPR also confirmed the following appointments:

Lt Gen Muhammad Amir has been posted as the Commander Gujranwala Corps while Lt Gen Asim Munir has been posted as the Quartermaster General.

Earlier, reports in the media quoting sources said that Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum appointed new DG ISI.

DG ISI Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander ... 02:56 PM | 6 Oct, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has been posted as Corps Commander ...

