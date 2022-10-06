Bakhtawar Bhutto, husband welcome second baby boy
02:38 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto, husband welcome second baby boy
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, announced that she and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry had given birth to their second child.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our second baby boy," read a picture attached with the tweet of PPP scion.

Bakhtawar and her husband have been blessed with their first boy last year in October. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

More to follow...

