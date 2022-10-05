PM Shehbaz orders to link Thar Coal Mines with railway network by next March
Web Desk
11:54 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
PM Shehbaz orders to link Thar Coal Mines with railway network by next March
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to link the Thar Coal Mines with the country's railway network by March 2023, the state broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

During a meeting in Islamabad, the premier said that the development projects need to be completed with the "Pakistan Speed" as the previous government had inflicted irreparable loss to the country during last four years.

"The government is trying to revive the development course which the previous government had deliberately kept halted during 2018 to 2022," PM Shehbaz was quoted by Radio Pakistan as saying.

The linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network, local coal would be used in power plants replacing the imported one.

Shehbaz added that the usage of Thar coal in power plants would help save two billion dollars annually.

More From This Category
ADB announces $2.3 to 2.5 billion in flood relief ...
09:50 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
MDCAT 2022 exam date announced
08:54 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
In a first, free bus service launched for women ...
07:34 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
‘Was locked in washroom of PM House on Imran ...
05:56 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Sindh govt bans pillion riding ahead of Eid ...
11:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
EU enhances Pakistan's flood aid by €30mn to ...
11:06 AM | 5 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FIA grills Hareem Shah for three hours in money laundering case
09:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr