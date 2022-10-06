‘US needs to keep engaging Pakistan to reduce reliance on China’

NEW YORK – The United States needs to strengthen its ties with Pakistan in various fields in order to reduce its dependence on China, a key partner of Islamabad.

The recommendations were made by Pakistan Study Group in its report released during the visit of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Washington.

The authors of the report include former US ambassadors to Pakistan, Ryan Crocker and Cameron Munter; former Assistant Secretary of State, Robin Raphel; former Pakistan ambassador to US Husain Haqqani and other experts.

“It is in US and allied interests to help Pakistan reduce its economic dependence on China. This can be done in multiple ways: Most desirable is through direct American investment along with investment by friendly countries, like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan,” the report said in its findings.

The Pakistan Study Group also advised the US to not ignore or try to isolate Pakistan as the South Asian country is “one of the world’s most populous, majority Muslim countries” that is located “at the crossroads of South, Central, and West Asia”.

“Walking away from the region has not worked out well for American interests,” the report recalled while recommending various measures to boost engagement between the two countries.

"Instead of allowing existing differences to define the partnership, it may be time to recognise that both sides need to understand the other's interests so that they can then find a way to work on areas of mutual concern," the study group said.

The United States must stay away from inducement and threatening tactics to change Pakistan's policies as such moves have been proven failure.

“There is a need to acknowledge that inducements or threats will not result in securing change in Pakistan’s strategic direction,” it said.

It added that Islamabad also needs to understand a point "that all of Pakistan's problems, especially terrorism and militancy, cannot be laid at the door of the US."

“While Pakistan and the US often fail to see eye-to-eye when it comes to Afghanistan, China, or India, they do share mutual interests in seeking stability in the region, combating the problem of extremism, and averting armed conflict in nuclear South Asia. Relations need not be close or broadly based to achieve the goals sought by each side,” the report read.

US engagement with Pakistan would benefit if it were based on a realistic appraisal of Pakistan’s policies, aspirations, and worldview, the study group suggested.