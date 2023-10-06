Update on Karachi Weather

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Karachi on Friday.

Karachi Rain Update

According to the meteorological department, there is no chance of rain in the port city or in other parts of the region in the next 12 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 32°C, humidity remains at 55 percent. Winds blew at 22km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 106, which is unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.