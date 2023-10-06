Update on Lahore Weather

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Lahore on Friday.

Lahore Rain Update

According to the meteorological department, there is no chance of rain in the Lahore or in other parts of the region in the next 12 hours.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 31°C, humidity remains at 42 percent. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 16km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 234, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.