Shamoon Abbasi takes at jibe at Mehwish Hayat over Bollywood obsession

Noor Fatima
07:29 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Shamoon Abbasi takes at jibe at Mehwish Hayat over Bollywood obsession
Share

Having millions of fans doesn't mean everyone would agree with you or your perspectives, and the latest underlying disagreement between Pakistani actors Shamoon Abbasi and Mehwish Hayat proves that.

Both actors are quite popular in the film and television industry and share the same spirit of being vocal about different problems. In a recent turn of events, Hayat took to Twitter to express certain celebrities' concern over the destructive flash floods in Pakistan, to which Abbasi responded with a cryptic message that spoke of Lollywood's obsession with Bollywood.

Abbasi spoke up about a few Pakistani journalists and celebrities and their obsession with the Bollywood fraternity after Mehwish Hayat’s tweet about Indian actors came to light. With an indirect response, the Ishrat Made in China actor shared his take on the current situation.

Hayat had stated that it was high time for Indian actors to show their support for flood victims in Pakistan so that they can rise above politics. She said as a nation we are hurting & a kind word or two would not go amiss”.

Mehwish Hayat laments Bollywood’s silence on ... 04:15 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has called out Indian celebrities for their silence as record monsoon rains caused ...

Although harmless, this message received negative attention from public as well.

Shamoon Abbasi responded and stated that he doesn’t "understand why Pakistani celebrities and entertainment pages want Bollywood actors to talk about Pakistan’s devastating situation regarding the floods."

“Why does it matter so much? what is this obsession about Bollywood? _ that we can’t leave them alone and focus on Pakistan,” he added. 

Not only Abbasi but the netizens also felt that Hayat seeking validation from Bollywood actors isn't a good choice as the Pakistani public and politicians should take an initiative. Abbasi was praised by many people for speaking up.

For the unversed, the flash floods due to monsoonal rains in Pakistan have caused irreparable destruction. Many countries around the world expressed their concern and provided aid.   

Is Shamoon Abbasi married to Sherry Shah? 03:20 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

It is quite rare that actors keep their private lives out of the limelight while having spent years in the showbiz ...

More From This Category
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in ...
07:52 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
'Money Back Guarantee' – Fawad Khan and Wasim ...
08:16 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Mathira sets internet on fire with new stunning ...
06:36 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Hania Aamir invites fans to #OveractingChallenge
06:12 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Watch – Sania Mirza shows off her power moves ...
04:44 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Zarnish Khan steals hearts with new photoshoot
04:15 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in December
07:52 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr