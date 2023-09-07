Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested over match-fixing

In accordance with a 2019 rule that deems match-fixing a crime, former Sri Lankan spin bowler Sachithra Senanayake was the first athlete to be charged with a crime after being apprehended by Sri Lankan police on Wednesday.

A police team looking into crimes involving sports detained Senanayake, 38. Although formal accusations have not yet been brought, the police claim that the detention is related to an incident that occurred during the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Senanayake's passport was seized by a court last month while a police probe into the claims was ongoing. Senanayake is charged with persuading two LPL players in 2020 to manipulate games.

Senanayake may be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 100 million rupees ($309,000), or both if found guilty.

The development comes as Sri Lanka works to eradicate match-fixing. The new regulation was adopted by the nation's previous sports minister, Harin Fernando, who claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarded Sri Lanka as one of the most corrupt cricket nations.