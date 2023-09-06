Lahore weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including the provincial capital (Lahore) during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

PMD said there is no chance of rain in the city.

Lahore temperature today

On Wednesday, the mercury reached 36°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 34°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 47 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 18km/h.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore’s air quality was recorded 145 on Wednesday, which is unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.