Pakistani pacers and Indian batters move up in latest ODI rankings

DUBAI – A pair of India’s young guns achieved their highest ODI rankings and gained ground on Babar Azam, the top-ranked batsman in the world.

Although Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have gained grounds on the Pakistan captain after strong beginnings to the current Asia Cup 2023, Babar still retains a commanding lead in the ranks of ODI batters.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, three of Pakistan’s top fast bowlers, saw an increase in their one-day international (ODI) ranking.

Due to his six wickets from Pakistan’s first two matches of the 2023 Asia Cup, pace king Afridi rose four spots to sixth overall.

Following their strong performances, Rauf (up 14 to tie for 29th) and Naseem Shah (up 13 to 68th) had ratings that are new highs for their careers.

ICC in a press release said, “While Babar still holds a significant lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings, both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have made inroads on the Pakistan skipper following their impressive starts to the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.”

“Gill hit an unbeaten 67 during India’s must-win clash against Nepal and moved up to a career-high rating of 750 rating points as a result and third place on the ODI batter rankings less than one month out from the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” it added.

ICC said “Kishan showed his class with a brilliant 82 during India’s match with Pakistan in Pallekele and was also rewarded with a new career-best mark of 624 rating points and a 12-place rise to 24th on the updated list for ODI batters.”

It further added, “Babar has had just one innings thus far at the Asia Cup and showed just how destructive he can be with a superb 151 against Nepal and the inspirational Pakistan skipper still holds a commanding lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings with a total of 882 rating points.”