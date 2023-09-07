Search

Asia Cup 2023

PCB seeks compensation from ACC's Jay Shah over Asia Cup losses

Web Desk 11:30 AM | 7 Sep, 2023
PCB seeks compensation from ACC's Jay Shah over Asia Cup losses

LAHORE - Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the management committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), wrote to Jay Shah, the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on Wednesday to request compensation for the losses associated with the games that were postponed during the current Asia Cup 2023.

PCB expressed its displeasure with the arbitrarily made decision to host the Super 4 stage of the current Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo rather than Hambantota despite weather-related issues.

"The question again arises as to who is making these decisions unilaterally, without following due process, and without consulting the host for the event," the letter stated.

The letter said, "It is still unclear who has taken this decision and, in this regard, a clarification is demanded," demanding clarification on the issue.

The PCB highlighted the financial loss caused by the tournament's erratic scheduling by asking: "Who would be accountable for the loss of gate receipts to the PCB and the negative impact on the brand value of the ACC event should the matches be rained out in Colombo? The ACC will be liable for any additional expenditures incurred as a result of the washed-out matches, as well as for paying the PCB back for lost gate receipts.''

The news comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that the Super 4 matches will be staged in Colombo, as originally intended, rather than Hambantota, leading the ACC president to make fun of the Asia Cup 2023. As a prolonged rainstorm is anticipated in Colombo over the course of the next 15 days, the ACC decided on Monday to move all of the Super 4 matches of the Asia Cup 2023 to Hambantota.

The decision to play was made after carefully examining the weather outlook and the potential for rain to interfere with the matches. The Shah-led ACC's whole membership was likewise informed of the decision through email.

The ACC quickly issued a retraction to the email, stating that the matches will go on as scheduled in Colombo.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Asia Cup 2023

ACC chief gives a weird reason for choosing Sri Lanka as Asia Cup ...

04:46 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh? ...

10:51 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details ...

10:27 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to win first ...

09:34 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

ACC decides to hold Asia Cup matches in Colombo despite weather ...

06:19 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka? ...

08:45 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan after massive rate increase

12:44 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7 September, 2023 

09:03 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 338.7 342
UK Pound Sterling GBP 398.1 402
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.7 88.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 808.76 816.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.87 180.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 790.13 798.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 342.19 344.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 7, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 222,300 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: