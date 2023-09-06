Weather update for Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
PMD said there is no chance of rain in the city, however the weather will remain cloudy.
On Wednesday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 32°C in the evening.
Humidity was recorded at around 51 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 14km/h.
Islamabad’s air quality was recorded 65 on Wednesday, which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.
However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.7
|324.15
|Euro
|EUR
|345
|348
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85.65
|86.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|814.77
|822.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.39
|44.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|993.41
|1002.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.93
|183.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|795.74
|803.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|346.46
|348.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.