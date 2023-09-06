Weather update for Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

PMD said there is no chance of rain in the city, however the weather will remain cloudy.

Islamabad temperature today

On Wednesday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 32°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 51 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 14km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality

Islamabad’s air quality was recorded 65 on Wednesday, which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.