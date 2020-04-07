Fakhar Imam takes oath as new food minister after reshuffle in cabinet
Web Desk
11:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Fakhar Imam takes oath as new food minister after reshuffle in cabinet
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday took oath as Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research by replacing predecessor Khusro Bakhtiar.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath at President House. The ceremony was also attended by various officials.

Bakhtiar’s portfolio was changed in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday after a probe report by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed involvement of key leaders of the ruling party including former food minister.

As per the cabinet shake up, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar resigned from the ministry and has now been appointed as minister for economic affairs, replacing Hammad Azhar.

Azhar has been assigned the portfolio of industries, Azam Swati has been made the minister of narcotics control. Babar Awan has been made the advisor for parliamentary affairs, replacing Swati.

The resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the federal minister has been accepted, while MQMP’s Amin-ul-Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecommunication.

However, Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab, has been removed from his position.

Similarly, PM's adviser on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, was also removed from his position, sources informed Geo News. It was, however, unclear if he had been given another post.

More From This Category
Fakhar Imam takes oath as new food minister after ...
11:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
Woman martyred in latest ceasefire violation by ...
08:44 PM | 9 Jan, 2019
Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference to be ...
12:19 PM | 18 Nov, 2018

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez reveals her bipolar diagnosis live on Miley Cyrus's Instagram
03:03 PM | 7 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr