HBL launches Pakistan’s first comprehensive Personal Finance Management tool, powered by Hysab Kytab
Web Desk
12:18 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
HBL launches Pakistan’s first comprehensive Personal Finance Management tool, powered by Hysab Kytab
Share

KARACHI – HBL has joined forces with Hysab Kytab and launched the first comprehensive Personal Finance Manager (PFM) solution, offered by any bank in Pakistan.

Hysab Kytab’s PFM (budgeting) tool is integrated into HBL Mobile and will enable all app users to take control of their financial wellbeing.

Reinforcing its passion for customer-centric digital banking under the slogan of ‘more than just banking’, HBL Mobile is tirelessly working towards developing a deeper understanding of customer needs in order to server them better by offering them intuitive banking solutions. Now, HBL Mobile users will be able to record and track expenses, create budgets in various categories, plan and track saving goals, and view all accounts in one place, amongst other features.

Commenting on this  partnership Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer - HBL said ‘’This partnership with Hysab Kytab is a pivotal step in providing our mobile banking users with a holistic view of their finances, and empowers our customers to make sound financial decisions. HBL continues to deliver innovative banking solutions, and this PFM will act as a key differentiator in our internet and mobile banking services."

Veqar Islam, Head - Hysab Kytab stated: " Going live with HBL is a major milestone. Hysab Kytab is a PFM born in Pakistan and I thank HBL for trusting and selecting it for their own digital platforms. This is the kind of support that our local banks can offer to help Pakistan’s FinTech industry to grow and provide solution for the local requirements.”

"We encourage our customers to login to the HBL Mobile app, click on ‘budget’ section and make use of this facility."

HBL creates history, becomes the first Pakistani ... 12:08 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – HBL became the first Pakistani bank to open a branch and serve clients in Beijing, China’s ...

More From This Category
City’s Iconic Organizations celebrated at ...
03:10 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
The realme C25 with 48MP Camera and a ...
02:44 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan taking on India again at Free Fire ...
01:40 AM | 6 Apr, 2021
LG becomes first major smartphones maker to close ...
07:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
POCO F3, POCO X3 Pro launched in Pakistan: price, ...
07:03 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
MG Motors set to open dealership in Sialkot
08:29 PM | 3 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iffat Omar 'sorry' after criticism over VIP vaccine shot
10:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr