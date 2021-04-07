PAKvSA: Proteas win the toss and opt to chase in last ODI against Pakistan

CENTURION – Proteas won the toss and elected to field first in the third ODI against Pakistan.

The last One Day International series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The three matches ODI series between two sides are tied with 1-1, today is the decider match of the ODI series.

Earlier in the second ODI, Pakistan lost the match while chasing 342 runs, middle-order batsman Fakhar Zaman beautifully made 193 runs off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours. He was also declared player of the match.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

South Africa Squad

ODI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.