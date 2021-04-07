PAKvSA: Proteas win the toss and opt to chase in last ODI against Pakistan
CENTURION – Proteas won the toss and elected to field first in the third ODI against Pakistan.
The last One Day International series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
The three matches ODI series between two sides are tied with 1-1, today is the decider match of the ODI series.
South Africa win the toss and elect to field!#SAvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/tUc29PYSCk— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 7, 2021
Earlier in the second ODI, Pakistan lost the match while chasing 342 runs, middle-order batsman Fakhar Zaman beautifully made 193 runs off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours. He was also declared player of the match.
PAKvRSA – Fakhar's 193 in vain as South Africa ... 09:47 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
JOHANNESBURG – Fakhar Zaman missed out on a double ton as Pakistan lost to South Africa by 17 runs in the second ...
Pakistan Squad
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir
South Africa Squad
ODI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.
