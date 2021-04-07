Russian FM in Pakistan to hold top-level talks today

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov will hold delegation-level talks in Islamabad today.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, 68, is in federal capital on a two-day official visit to Pakistan to hold talks on further deepening bilateral relations between two sides. He will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other senior officials.

Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including security and defence, counter-terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan’s FM Qureshi in a tweet said the Russian Foreign Minister's visit is in line with the commitment of Islamabad and Moscow to further strengthen their bilateral ties and deepening the growing bonds of cooperation and collaboration.

добро пожаловать в пакистан FM #SergeyLavrov. Pakistan and Russia share a multi faceted relationship and we welcome FM Lavrov's visit in line w/ our mutual commitment to further strengthen our bilateral ties, deepening our growing bonds of cooperation & collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an official statement about Surgey Lavrov’s visit to Pakistan, said Pakistan is an important foreign policy partner of Russia and fruitful interaction is maintained at international organizations, primarily in the UN and its specialized agencies.

It said the cooperation between Pakistan and Russia is based on similarity of positions on most of the problems of the world community, including issues of strategic stability and countering terrorism.