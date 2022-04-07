SC to announce verdict on NA speaker’s ruling tonight
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday reserved the verdict on the ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against the Opposition’s no-confidence motion.
The court will announce the decision today (Thursday) at 7:30pm.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that it was clear that the April 3 ruling of Qasim Khan Suri against the Opposition’s no-confidence motion was wrong.
The deputy speaker’s ruling is prima facie a violation of the Article 95 of the Constitution, the chief justice said as the Supreme Court resumed hearing of a suo motu notice related the Suri’s ruling and dissolution of the National Assembly.
Saying the court will issue a verdict today, the top judge remarked: “We have to look at national interests”. It is also yet to see what will happen next, CJP Bandial remarked.
Last Sunday, Suri disallowed the vote on no-trust motion at a time when the Opposition claimed that it has achieved the numbers to oust Imran Khan from his office.
The deputy speaker said that the motion was a part of a foreign conspiracy and cannot be allowed to table in the House. Shortly after the ruling, PM Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly.
