Supreme Court restores Pakistan's National Assembly as Deputy speaker’s ruling termed ‘unconstitutional’
Web Desk
08:31 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Supreme Court restores Pakistan's National Assembly as Deputy speaker’s ruling termed ‘unconstitutional’
Source: Supreme court website
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday reserved the verdict on the ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against the Opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The court will announce the decision today (Thursday) at 7:30pm.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that it was clear that the April 3 ruling of Qasim Khan Suri against the Opposition’s no-confidence motion was wrong.

The deputy speaker’s ruling is prima facie a violation of the Article 95 of the Constitution, the chief justice said as the Supreme Court resumed hearing of a suo motu notice related the Suri’s ruling and dissolution of the National Assembly.

Saying the court will issue a verdict today, the top judge remarked: “We have to look at national interests”. It is also yet to see what will happen next, CJP Bandial remarked. 

Last Sunday, Suri disallowed the vote on no-trust motion at a time when the Opposition claimed that it has achieved the numbers to oust Imran Khan from his office.

The deputy speaker said that the motion was a part of a foreign conspiracy and cannot be allowed to table in the House. Shortly after the ruling, PM Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly.

Deputy speaker's ruling on no-trust motion is ... 02:56 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked on Thursday that it was clear that the ...

More From This Category
PM Imran launches Pakistan's first national ...
08:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
General elections not possible before October, ...
07:31 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Pakistani professor honoured with Research Award ...
07:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
SBP raises interest rate to 12.25pc
05:50 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Prisoners in Punjab granted 60-day remission for ...
02:36 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
19-year-old girl killed by brothers for sharing ...
02:09 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr