10:01 AM | 7 Apr, 2022
Supreme Court resumes hearing on NA deputy speaker's ruling against no-trust vote
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan is likely to wrap up today (Thursday) a suo motu notice on a ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to block a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a move the Opposition calls unconstitutional.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has resumed hearing in the case. 

Last Sunday, Suri disallowed the vote on no-trust motion at a time when the Opposition claimed that it has achieved the numbers to oust Imran Khan from his office.

The deputy speaker said that the motion was a part of a foreign conspiracy and cannot be allowed to table in the House. Shortly after the ruling, PM Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly.

The opposition has challenged the deputy speaker’s decision to block the vote in the top court, which has been hearing arguments from all parties since Monday.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that he wanted to conclude the case.

Defence lawyers have completed arguments in the case, justifying PM Imran Khan’s actions. Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the Supreme Court could not review the proceedings of Parliament.

Counsels for the Opposition parties in their arguments termed the decision to block vote on no-confidence motion unconstitutional and asked the apex court to restore the Parliament.

