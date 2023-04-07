Gold price up by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.