Imran slams govt for passing resolution againt Supreme Court verdict

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday criticised the government for passing a resolution in the National Assembly againt the Supreme Court verdict on timely elections in Punjab.

The former prime minister took to Twitter to accuse the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of trying to avoid the elections at any cost.

Khan said the PDM government had passed an unconstitutional law regarding the Supreme Court and also passed a resolution against the judiciary in the National Assembly.

He alleged that the National Security Committee meeting, scheduled for the following day, would be used to justify postponing the elections under the pretext of security concerns.

The PTI chairman said, “The PDM’s actions would not only expose the armed forces to the judiciary but also directly to the nation.”

Khan tweeted, "It is now clear what PDM wants - any which way to get out of elections. They brought in an unconstitutional bill on SC & an NA resolution against Judiciary. Now tomorrow an NSC mtg called to try & use security as pretext for postponement of elections. This will pit armed forces directly against not just judiciary but also the nation."