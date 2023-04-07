Malaika Arora is ready to become Mrs. Arjun Kapoor

Looks like the power couple of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, is going to be the latest duo have their wedding bells ringing anytime soon. The fashion icon of B-Town, whose dusky complexion and sharp features have made her one of the most sought after artists in the huge industry, is ready to settle down with her long-time beau, the ever-so charming Arjun Kapoor.

In an exclusive conversation with Brides Today Editor Nandini Bhalla, the Chaiyya Chaiyya famed diva opened up about taking things to the next level with her the Ishaqzaade actor. The Deewangi Deewangi starlet will be tying the knot for the second time while this will be Kapoor's first. Arora was previously married to director and actor Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a son, Arhaan Khan.

The 49-year-old actress is often trolled for her age gap with Kapoor which is 12 years, but Arora doesn't let this get to her head. The actress is also criticized on the idea of marrying for the second time while she has a 20-year-old son. In response to the trolls and critics, Arora told the publication, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that's far from true."

Being a strong believer in going with the flow, Arora discussed how planned things basically "suck the joy" out of everything. "I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...All of it. I can't answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one's life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," Arora added.

When talking about her romantic relationship with the Half Girlfriend actor, the fashionista gushed and revealed that she feels lucky to have found her "true love."

“It might sound cliché, but when I was very young, someone said to me that a relationship is like a plant. You plant the seed and you have to water it for it to grow... So a relationship is no different, you can’t resort to shortcuts or quick fixes. It is important to understand and appreciate each other...to communicate well, but we often forget to do that. I feel partners should also be able to enjoy each other’s silences as well as have shared interests. Acceptance without the ego-tussle is important,” Arora opined.

"He is my person, I feel lucky to have found true love. I might have had wrong notions about love all my life, but when I met him, I connected with him and just fell in love. I now know what love is about...To love someone so purely is truly fascinating," India's Next Top Model host added.⠀

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

Arora, on the other hand, is hosting the show, Moving in With Malaika.