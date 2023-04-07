Search

Lifestyle

Malaika Arora is ready to become Mrs. Arjun Kapoor

Web Desk 12:14 AM | 7 Apr, 2023
Malaika Arora is ready to become Mrs. Arjun Kapoor

Looks like the power couple of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, is going to be the latest duo have their wedding bells ringing anytime soon. The fashion icon of B-Town, whose dusky complexion and sharp features have made her one of the most sought after artists in the huge industry, is ready to settle down with her long-time beau, the ever-so charming Arjun Kapoor. 

In an exclusive conversation with Brides Today Editor Nandini Bhalla, the Chaiyya Chaiyya famed diva opened up about taking things to the next level with her the Ishaqzaade actor. The Deewangi Deewangi starlet will be tying the knot for the second time while this will be Kapoor's first. Arora was previously married to director and actor Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a son, Arhaan Khan.

The 49-year-old actress is often trolled for her age gap with Kapoor which is 12 years, but Arora doesn't let this get to her head. The actress is also criticized on the idea of marrying for the second time while she has a 20-year-old son. In response to the trolls and critics, Arora told the publication, "Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that's far from true."

Being a strong believer in going with the flow, Arora discussed how planned things basically "suck the joy" out of everything. "I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship...All of it. I can't answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one's life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," Arora added.

When talking about her romantic relationship with the Half Girlfriend actor, the fashionista gushed and revealed that she feels lucky to have found her "true love." 

“It might sound cliché, but when I was very young, someone said to me that a relationship is like a plant. You plant the seed and you have to water it for it to grow... So a relationship is no different, you can’t resort to shortcuts or quick fixes. It is important to understand and appreciate each other...to communicate well, but we often forget to do that. I feel partners should also be able to enjoy each other’s silences as well as have shared interests. Acceptance without the ego-tussle is important,” Arora opined.  

"He is my person, I feel lucky to have found true love. I might have had wrong notions about love all my life, but when I met him, I connected with him and just fell in love. I now know what love is about...To love someone so purely is truly fascinating," India's Next Top Model host added.⠀

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake.  

Arora, on the other hand, is hosting the show, Moving in With Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor responds to Malaika Arora pregnancy reports

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Amna Ilyas mimicks Bollywood diva Malaika Arora

10:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Pakistani, Indian Muslim judges become 'too lenient' in Ramadan

08:08 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Indian YouTuber arrested for driving recklessly while recreating scene from Shahid Kapoor’s 'Farzi'

11:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor receives birthday wish from rumoured beau

10:17 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor clarifies previous statement about working with Pakistani filmmakers

07:04 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Neetu Kapoor all praise for Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves

02:27 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

WATCH - SRK, Virat Kohli hug and dance at IPL match

02:50 AM | 7 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th April 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: