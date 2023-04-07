PARCO oil refinery shut down for ‘scheduled maintenance’

The Pak-Arab Refinery (PARCO) on Thursday shut down its operations for five days for a scheduled maintenance, but said the decision would not disrupt supply of petrol and diesel in Pakistan.
The company said in a statement it “temporarily shut down its refinery operations for five days as part of its scheduled maintenance work”.
“On Wednesday night (April 5, 2023), Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd. temporarily shut down its refinery operations for five days as part of its scheduled maintenance work.
“The refinery will resume its operations by April 11, 2023. The scheduled maintenance will not affect the supply of both Diesel and Gasoline (petrol),” it said.
Earlier, the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) shut down its operations from December 10 for approximately 20 days.
“This is to inform you that PRL is carrying out its regeneration shutdown starting from 10th December 2022 … Consequently, the refinery will be shut down during this period,” read the notice.
PRL commenced its refinery operations on December 31, 2022, the company stated in a notice in January.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
