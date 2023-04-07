PARCO oil refinery shut down for ‘scheduled maintenance’

The Pak-Arab Refinery (PARCO) on Thursday shut down its operations for five days for a scheduled maintenance, but said the decision would not disrupt supply of petrol and diesel in Pakistan.

The company said in a statement it “temporarily shut down its refinery operations for five days as part of its scheduled maintenance work”.

“On Wednesday night (April 5, 2023), Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd. temporarily shut down its refinery operations for five days as part of its scheduled maintenance work.

“The refinery will resume its operations by April 11, 2023. The scheduled maintenance will not affect the supply of both Diesel and Gasoline (petrol),” it said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) shut down its operations from December 10 for approximately 20 days.

“This is to inform you that PRL is carrying out its regeneration shutdown starting from 10th December 2022 … Consequently, the refinery will be shut down during this period,” read the notice.

PRL commenced its refinery operations on December 31, 2022, the company stated in a notice in January.