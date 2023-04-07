Search

Lifestyle

Parineeti Chopra all set to be engaged to Indian politican Raghav Chadha

Web Desk 01:38 AM | 7 Apr, 2023
Parineeti Chopra all set to be engaged to Indian politican Raghav Chadha
Source: File Photo

Looks like wedding bells for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have started to ring. The dimple queen, who is stirring rumors of her possible romantic association with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, is making headlines since B-Town rumor mill churned out that the Ishaqzaade diva will be engaged to her beau in some days.

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress was twice spotted with the politician at a restaurant in Mumbai which led to the couple's dating rumors making rounds. Chopra was also spotted at celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence fuelling rumors of her engagement. Even though there are many speculations, there has been no official confirmation from either side.

According to ETimes, a source confirmed that Chopra and Chadha's Roka Ceremony (engagement) will take place soon. The source suggested, "The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month." Indian media publications have reported that the engagement may happend on 10th April, 2023.

Though the duo remained tight-lipped, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora recently congratulated them on Twitter. He tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with abundant love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Diljit Dosanjh, and Capsule Gill.  

Parineeti Chopra all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in ‘Heads of State’

11:17 PM | 6 Apr, 2023

Over 4,300 Indian women apply for Hajj without male guardian

10:43 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Ushna Shah, Yashma Gill set friendship goals

10:05 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Priyanka Chopra stuns at NMACC with husband Nick Jonas

08:11 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's 'Anamoly' emerges as world's second wealthiest celebrity beauty brand

05:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Indian chef becomes first South Asian to win James Beard Award

11:42 AM | 1 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

WATCH - SRK, Virat Kohli hug and dance at IPL match

02:50 AM | 7 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th April 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 314.5 317.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.2 78
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 215,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: