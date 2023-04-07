Parineeti Chopra all set to be engaged to Indian politican Raghav Chadha

Looks like wedding bells for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have started to ring. The dimple queen, who is stirring rumors of her possible romantic association with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, is making headlines since B-Town rumor mill churned out that the Ishaqzaade diva will be engaged to her beau in some days.

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actress was twice spotted with the politician at a restaurant in Mumbai which led to the couple's dating rumors making rounds. Chopra was also spotted at celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence fuelling rumors of her engagement. Even though there are many speculations, there has been no official confirmation from either side.

According to ETimes, a source confirmed that Chopra and Chadha's Roka Ceremony (engagement) will take place soon. The source suggested, "The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month." Indian media publications have reported that the engagement may happend on 10th April, 2023.

Though the duo remained tight-lipped, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora recently congratulated them on Twitter. He tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with abundant love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Diljit Dosanjh, and Capsule Gill.