WATCH — Cat jumps on Imam during Taraweeh prayer

This world belongs to cats and we are just living in it! the royalty of the animal kingdom doesn't need any invitation to go anywhere, and nobody proved it better than a Muslim cleric whose recent viral video has taken the internet with awe.

While the holy month of Ramadan is being celebrated by Muslims all around the globe by observing fasts and doing good deeds, a cleric of a mosque, Imam Walid Mehsas, was leading the Taraweeh prayer in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria, when a calico cat decided it is time to make an entry.

The calico cutie first tried to get Mehsas's attention by pawing at his leg, but he didn't take notice. The cat then jumped on the Imam and adorably demanded backrubs and cuddles from Imam Mehsas while he was offering Taraweeh prayer. Not breaking his focus, the cleric then allowed the cat to sit on its shoulder and give him a kiss on his cheek before it jumped off and ran away.

The snippet quickly spread on social media platforms like wildfire and netizens couldn't stop gushing about the cleric's humility and kindness while Muslim users felt proud of the way Mehsas portrayed the teachings of Islam to the entire world in the context of praying and treating other living beings.

The adroable moment was captured during a live broadcast.

A cat jumps on the Imam while leading salah pic.twitter.com/KwR2ETPm9Z — مقاتل (@Muqaatill) April 4, 2023

Among millions of people who praised the Imam, Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz also chimed in to share her thoughts.