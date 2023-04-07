WATCH - SRK, Virat Kohli hug and dance at IPL match

The recent Indian Premiere League (IPL) witnessed a crossover of two kings. Bollywood's superstar and celebrated Indian cricketer on Thursday night at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and the internet is in awe.
The Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket maestro, Virat Kohli, had a sweet interaction and also danced together on SRK's blockbuster song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The Don star taught Kohli the hook step of the song which caught the attention of millions of people.
SRK met Kohli after his IPL team played a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Khan was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan. For the unversed, SRK co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders and watched his team play against RCB.
After the Fan actor's team registered a win, Khan went met and hugged every player on the field from both teams. The Raees actor also met Kohli who asked him to teach him the Jhoome Jo Pathaan step.
Virat Kohli & Shahrukh Khan dancing "Jhoome Jo Pathan".
The best moment of the day. pic.twitter.com/SrZv0ua8xq— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 6, 2023
In 2015, Khan became the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders.
On the other hand, Kohli took over RCB's full-time captain in 2013. He led the team in 140 matches.
