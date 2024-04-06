Man who lost 238 elections is preparing for next!

An Indian man has created history by contesting 238 elections and losing all of them. And there's more to it; he hasn't lost heart and he is preparing for the next election.

Padmarajan believes that only those people lose the election who accept defeat. He believes that defeat in election can't break you as long as you stick to your mission. Sixty-five years old Padmarajan from Salem, Tamil Nadu, runs a tyre repair shop and he is now preparing for his next election.

Padmarajan began contesting elections in 1988 from his hometown of Mettur in Tamil Nadu and he is all set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This year, in the six-week-long general elections that begin on April 19, he is contesting a parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district.

Popularly known as "Election King", Padmarajan has competed across the country in elections ranging from presidential to local polls. Over the years, he has lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former premiers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh and Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.