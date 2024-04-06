Man who lost 238 elections is preparing for next!

An Indian man has created history by contesting 238 elections and losing all of them. And there's more to it; he hasn't lost heart and he is preparing for the next election.
Padmarajan believes that only those people lose the election who accept defeat. He believes that defeat in election can't break you as long as you stick to your mission. Sixty-five years old Padmarajan from Salem, Tamil Nadu, runs a tyre repair shop and he is now preparing for his next election.
Padmarajan began contesting elections in 1988 from his hometown of Mettur in Tamil Nadu and he is all set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This year, in the six-week-long general elections that begin on April 19, he is contesting a parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district.
Popularly known as "Election King", Padmarajan has competed across the country in elections ranging from presidential to local polls. Over the years, he has lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former premiers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh and Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
