Afghanistan asks Pakistan at UNSC meeting to help 'dismantle' Taliban
11:30 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Ghulam M Isaczai on Friday asked Pakistan to help his country in "dismantling" the Taliban. 

The Afghan diplomat said this at an open meeting of the UN Security Council on the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

The Afghan government, Norway and Estonia had requested the meeting. The Security Council last met on Afghanistan in June this year, but the security situation in the conflict-ridden country has worsened rapidly since.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators started in the Qatari capital of Doha last year, but have not made any substantive progress yet.

Isaczai, who represented Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar at the meeting, said the Taliban had launched brutal attacks, causing further instability in the country. "It is our job to stop it," he said. 

