Afghanistan asks Pakistan at UNSC meeting to help 'dismantle' Taliban
Share
Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Ghulam M Isaczai on Friday asked Pakistan to help his country in "dismantling" the Taliban.
The Afghan diplomat said this at an open meeting of the UN Security Council on the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.
The Afghan government, Norway and Estonia had requested the meeting. The Security Council last met on Afghanistan in June this year, but the security situation in the conflict-ridden country has worsened rapidly since.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators started in the Qatari capital of Doha last year, but have not made any substantive progress yet.
Isaczai, who represented Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar at the meeting, said the Taliban had launched brutal attacks, causing further instability in the country. "It is our job to stop it," he said.
- Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem looks to end Pakistan’s 29-year medal ...10:27 AM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll since May 2009:49 AM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:29 AM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 August 202108:54 AM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Afghanistan asks Pakistan at UNSC meeting to help 'dismantle' Taliban11:30 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Javed Afridi welcomes Mahira Khan to MG Club07:35 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Kinza Hashmi and Babar Zaheer trolled over latest photos07:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Girl from viral university proposal video makes explosive revelations05:48 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021